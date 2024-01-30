Vacancy Head of Security Bonaire

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring a private beach, PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites, as well as privately owned residences.

Role:

Harbour Village is seeking an experienced and motivated Head of Security to join our team. As the Head of Security, you will be responsible for managing and supervising the day-to-day security staff, to ensure the safety and security of all guests, residents, hotel staff, and property. You will need to be adaptable to a flexible schedule, including weekends and holidays.

Qualifications:

English (required)

Proficiency in Papiamento (preferred)

5 years in a similar role (preferred)

Law enforcement experience (preferred)

Computer literate

Available day and evening hours

Valid driver’s license

Full-time availability

Responsibilities:

Plan, organize, and coordinate all phases of security operations.

Assist the Chief Engineer and General Manager in implementing emergency planning.

Prepare work schedules for effective staffing, ensuring efficient operation of the department within specific labor standards.

Ensure regular patrol of building, grounds, and parking area of the Hotel, including camera surveillance system in place

Serve as primary liaison with local law enforcement.

Maintain daily logbook and report all incidents, problems, and unusual circumstances

Perform human resources functions for security staff, including recruiting, hiring, training, and evaluating performance

Other duties as required

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Beautiful work environment

How to apply:

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to careers@harbourvillage.com.