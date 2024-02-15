Vacancy Head of Front Office Bonaire

Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire is a growing 4-star-plus resort at the idyllic Punt Vierkant. Our resort stands for top quality in a relaxed, typical Caribbean ambiance. Located right by the sea, it is surrounded by lush green gardens with a wide variety of palm trees. We offer our guests a relaxing environment with two swimming pools, a lovely beach, several restaurants, a diving school and luxury sports facilities. There is also a conference center.

Currently, we are looking for a Head of Front Office 32-40 hours

Are you a hospitality enthusiast? Do you go above and beyond to create unforgettable experiences?Guess what, we are on the lookout for a vibrant and dynamic Head of Front Office. If you have a passion for guests, if you are a born team player and if you thrive in front office operations, then this is your moment to shine!

What will you be doing?

Welcoming all our guests with your biggest smile

Ensuring a high level of service for guests and making sure requests and concerns are addressed in a proper and timely manner

Hiring, training and coaching your team at the front office and holding performance reviews

Overseeing upcoming room reservations, ensuring accurate room assignments

Monitoring accurate billing for guests staying in the resort

Coordinating communication between various departments within the organization to ensure

smooth operations

Supervising day-to-day front desk operations

Being able to multitask

What would we like:

Quick learner with a flexible and positive mindset

Capability to communicate and collaborate effectively with diverse teams and contribute

positively to team dynamics

Willingness to take ownership of tasks and projects

Capacity to handle challenges with a solutions-oriented approach

Previous experience in a hotel or hospitality environment is a plus

Willing to learn to work with different applications

Fluent in both Dutch and English, knowledge of Papiamentu and Spanish is always nice

Flexibility in working hours, as you could be working in shifts or weekends

What do we have to offer?

You will join a team with fun and motivated colleagues. In addition to an attractive salary, we also offer excellent secondary employment conditions. Think about employee discounts with the many partners we work with (Dreamz, Dive Friends, Brass Boer). Join our Delfins Academy with online workshops. We strive to create a work environment in which employees feel valued, can develop, and enjoy coming to work. Only through happy employees, we can elevate the overall Delfins’ guest experience.

Ready to dive in?

Written applications, accompanied by your resume and a motivation letter, preferably in one document, can be sent to werk@delfinsbeachresort.com