Vacature Management Assistant

Air Navigation Services Aruba N.V. (ANSA) is responsible for providing safe, efficient and reliable air navigation services to the aviation industry. ANSA is seeking a Management Assistant for its Management Support unit.

Management Assistant Responsibilities

Process all incoming and outgoing documents thru ANSA’s document management system;

The monthly update of ANSA’s Roadmap;

Collect and search, upon request of the CEO and staff members, specific documents or information on various topics;

Independently compose and draft letters, documents, and reports for the CEO and staff members;

Manage incoming telephone traffic;

Make proposals to improve the applicable internal administrative procedures;

Assist the Financial Controller with accounts payable (data entry in QuickBooks and online payment orders);

Collection of ANSA charges (accounts receivable), which involves daily updates of billing data, the daily operation of the billing system, and maintaining contact and correspondence with customers;

Provide flight statistics.

Requirement/Profile:

Minimum HAVO diploma;

HBO work and think level;

Ample experience in a similar position;

Highly proficient in Excel, Word and QuickBooks;

Good oral and written communication skills in English, Papiamento, Dutch, and Spanish;

Possesses analytical skills;

Social skills and team player;

Highly motivated and with a positive attitude;

Able to work under pressure;

Change-oriented;

Result and customer oriented;

Integrity and with a professional attitude;

Self-reflective and improvement oriented.

If this position appeals to you and you meet the job requirements and profile, please send your application letter and CV (to prove ample experience in a similar position) with copy of diplomas, recommendation letters, list of references and certificate of good conduct not later than February 23, 2024 to our HR officer e-mail: oliver.clark@ansa.aw. A practical test and medical assessment will form part of the hiring process. For more information about ANSA, visit our website www.ansa.aw.