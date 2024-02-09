Vacature Management Assistant

Air Navigation Services Aruba N.V. (ANSA) is responsible for providing safe, efficient and reliable air navigation services to the aviation industry. ANSA is seeking a Management Assistant for its Management Support unit.
Management Assistant Responsibilities
- Process all incoming and outgoing documents thru ANSA’s document management system;
- The monthly update of ANSA’s Roadmap;
- Collect and search, upon request of the CEO and staff members, specific documents or information on various topics;
- Independently compose and draft letters, documents, and reports for the CEO and staff members;
- Manage incoming telephone traffic;
- Make proposals to improve the applicable internal administrative procedures;
- Assist the Financial Controller with accounts payable (data entry in QuickBooks and online payment orders);
- Collection of ANSA charges (accounts receivable), which involves daily updates of billing data, the daily operation of the billing system, and maintaining contact and correspondence with customers;
- Provide flight statistics.
Requirement/Profile:
- Minimum HAVO diploma;
- HBO work and think level;
- Ample experience in a similar position;
- Highly proficient in Excel, Word and QuickBooks;
- Good oral and written communication skills in English, Papiamento, Dutch, and Spanish;
- Possesses analytical skills;
- Social skills and team player;
- Highly motivated and with a positive attitude;
- Able to work under pressure;
- Change-oriented;
- Result and customer oriented;
- Integrity and with a professional attitude;
- Self-reflective and improvement oriented.
If this position appeals to you and you meet the job requirements and profile, please send your application letter and CV (to prove ample experience in a similar position) with copy of diplomas, recommendation letters, list of references and certificate of good conduct not later than February 23, 2024 to our HR officer e-mail: oliver.clark@ansa.aw. A practical test and medical assessment will form part of the hiring process. For more information about ANSA, visit our website www.ansa.aw.