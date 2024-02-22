Vacature Marketing & Communications Specialist Bonaire

Are you Marketing & Communications Specialist with a passion for nature and the Dutch Caribbean, and who want to make a difference? And open to a new challenge? Then this could be a cool job for you.

About DCNA:

We’re a non-profit network organization dedicated to safeguarding nature through supporting protected area management & conservation organizations in the Dutch Caribbean. Established in 2005, DCNA represents a collaborative effort across the islands to achieve more together. We believe in the strength of unity and the importance of preserving our beautiful nature.

Job Description:

As the Marketing Communications Specialist, you’ll play a key role in shaping DCNA’s long-term strategy and creating our communication plan. Your responsibilities include devising effective marketing and communication strategies to boost awareness of our initiatives, such as the Conservation and Restoration of Key Habitats program. Additionally, you’ll be hands-on in executing these strategies and assessing their impact.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Communications, or related field.

4+ years of related work experience.

Interest in or experience with Dutch Caribbean islands.

Fluent in Dutch, English, and preferably Papiamentu/o.

Estimated Timeframe:

Start Date: As soon as possible

Hours: 32-36 hours/week

Salary: TBD based on experience

Location:

Preferably Bonaire, potential for remote work.

How to Apply:

Send your resume, motivation, and recommendation letters to research@DCNAnature.org before March 8th, 2024.

Link: www.DCNAnature.org/vacancy-marketing-and-communications