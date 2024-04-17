Vacatures Aruba

Vacature Maintenance Electrical Technician Bonaire

Melanie Zandwijk
17 april 2024

Nos ta buskando un Maintenance Electrical Technician

  • Senior Technical School (MTS-Level 4) Electrical or equivalent with >5-year work experience in household, commercial and industrial works 
  • Successful completion of accredited trade school or 5 years practical experience as an industrial electrician 
  • Possession of journeyman certification as an electrician is a plus 
  • English required
  • Papiamentu required

For more information or to apply, please send an email: daniela_duran@cargill.com

You can apply till the 2nd of May 2024.

11

Deel dit artikel