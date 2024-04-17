Vacatures Aruba
Vacature Maintenance Electrical Technician Bonaire
17 april 2024
Nos ta buskando un Maintenance Electrical Technician
- Senior Technical School (MTS-Level 4) Electrical or equivalent with >5-year work experience in household, commercial and industrial works
- Successful completion of accredited trade school or 5 years practical experience as an industrial electrician
- Possession of journeyman certification as an electrician is a plus
- English required
- Papiamentu required
For more information or to apply, please send an email: daniela_duran@cargill.com
You can apply till the 2nd of May 2024.