Vacancy Dental Assistant Aruba
Due to the high demand for Bio-Immune Dentistry treatments, we are looking for an experienced dental assistant to join our team. Our practice, with 4 dentists, offers a range of services including basic dentistry, cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry (with implants if needed), orthodontics, and the newest Bio-immunological Dentistry.
About Bio-Immune Dentistry
Bio-Immune Dentistry explores the relationship between teeth and silent inflammation of the jawbone with autoimmune and chronic diseases such as:
- Rheumatism
- Fibromyalgia
- Allergies
- Cardiovascular diseases
- Neurodegenerative diseases (Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, ALS)
- (Breast) cancer and metastasis
- Neuralgia
In a healthy jawbone, RANTES/CCL5 chemokines are at 149 pg/ml, whereas in affected jawbone/teeth, these levels can rise to 8,000-10,000 pg/ml, potentially triggering these conditions. This connection is often unknown among medical specialists.
Position Requirements
- Diploma in dental assisting
- Proficiency in 4 languages: Dutch, Spanish, English, Papiamento
- Strong computer skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Professional appearance
- Effective communication skills
- Ability to multitask
- Attractive working hours
How to Apply
Interested? Send your CV to info@dentistaruba.com.