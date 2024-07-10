Vacatures Aruba Vacancy Dental Assistant Aruba Melanie Zandwijk 10 juli 2024

Due to the high demand for Bio-Immune Dentistry treatments, we are looking for an experienced dental assistant to join our team. Our practice, with 4 dentists, offers a range of services including basic dentistry, cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry (with implants if needed), orthodontics, and the newest Bio-immunological Dentistry.

About Bio-Immune Dentistry

Bio-Immune Dentistry explores the relationship between teeth and silent inflammation of the jawbone with autoimmune and chronic diseases such as:

Rheumatism

Fibromyalgia

Allergies

Cardiovascular diseases

Neurodegenerative diseases (Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, ALS)

(Breast) cancer and metastasis

Neuralgia

In a healthy jawbone, RANTES/CCL5 chemokines are at 149 pg/ml, whereas in affected jawbone/teeth, these levels can rise to 8,000-10,000 pg/ml, potentially triggering these conditions. This connection is often unknown among medical specialists.

Position Requirements

Diploma in dental assisting

Proficiency in 4 languages: Dutch, Spanish, English, Papiamento

Strong computer skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Professional appearance

Effective communication skills

Ability to multitask

Attractive working hours

How to Apply

Interested? Send your CV to info@dentistaruba.com.

