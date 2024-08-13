Vacatures Aruba Vacature Dental Assistant Bonaire Melanie Zandwijk 13 augustus 2024

Lees hieronder de functiebeschrijving in Nederlands | Papiamentu | Engels

Word Onze Nieuwe Tandartsassistent!

Locatie: Prachtig Bonaire

Over Ons:

Welkom bij onze gezellige tandartspraktijk op het zonnige eiland Bonaire! We zijn een hecht team dat houdt van wat we doen en trots is op onze fantastische werksfeer. We zijn toegewijd aan het bieden van eersteklas zorg voor onze patiënten en zoeken iemand die net zo gepassioneerd is om ons team te versterken.

Wat Ga Je Doen:

De tandarts assisteren tijdens behandelingen

Sterilisatie en voorbereiding van de instrumenten

Helpen bij de receptie wanneer nodig

De patiënten voorbereiden voor behandeling

Patiënten op het gemak stellen en ervoor zorgen dat ze een goede ervaring hebben

Inventarisbeheer van de tandheelkundige verbruiksartikelen

Wat We Zoeken:

Vaardigheid in ten minste 3 van de volgende talen: Papiaments, Nederlands, Engels, Spaans

Vriendelijkheid, positiviteit en een passie voor het bieden van de beste zorg aan onze patiënten

Creatief oplossingsvermogen

Bereidheid om te werken in een uitdagende omgeving

Wat We Bieden:

Interne opleiding

Een competitief salaris en geweldige voordelen

Flexibele vakantieregelingen (we weten hoe belangrijk het is om op te laden!)

Een leuke, positieve en ondersteunende werkomgeving

Hoe te Solliciteren:

Als je enthousiast bent om ons team te versterken, stuur dan een e-mail met je motivatiebrief en CV naar nerea@dentistbonaire.com. We kunnen niet wachten om je te ontmoeten!

¡Únete a Nuestro Equipo como Asistente Dental!

Ubicación: Bonaire

Sobre Nosotros:

¡Bienvenido/a a nuestra acogedora clínica dental en la soleada isla de Bonaire! Somos un equipo muy unido que ama lo que hace y se enorgullece de nuestra fantástica atmósfera de trabajo. Estamos dedicados a brindar la mejor atención a nuestros pacientes y buscamos a alguien igual de apasionado para unirse a nosotros.

Lo Que Harás:

Asistir al dentista durante los tratamientos dentales

Preparar y esterilizar el equipo y los instrumentos dentales

Ayudar en las tareas de recepción en caso necesario

Preparar a los pacientes para los tratamientos

Asegurarse de que el paciente se sienta cómodo y tenga una buena experiencia

Manejar el almacenaje e inventario de los materiales

Lo Que Buscamos:

Fluidez en al menos 3 de los siguientes idiomas: Papiamento, Holandés, Inglés, Español

Amabilidad, mentalidad positiva y pasión por brindar el mejor cuidado a nuestros pacientes

Habilidad para resolver problemas de manera creativa

Disposición para trabajar en entornos desafiantes y gratificantes

Lo Que Ofrecemos:

Formación interna

Un salario competitivo y grandes beneficios

Vacaciones flexibles (¡sabemos lo importante que es recargar energías!)

Un ambiente laboral divertido, positivo y de apoyo

Cómo Aplicar:

Si te entusiasma unirte a nuestro equipo, envía un correo electrónico con tu carta de motivación y CV a nerea@dentistbonaire.com. ¡Estamos ansiosos por conocerte!

Join Our Team as a Dental Assistant!

Location: Beautiful Bonaire

About Us:

Welcome to our cozy dental practice on the sunny island of Bonaire! We’re a tight-knit team that loves what we do and prides ourselves on our fantastic work atmosphere. We’re dedicated to providing top-notch care for our patients, and we’re looking for someone equally passionate to join us.

What You’ll Do:

Assist the dentist during dental treatments

Prepare and sterilize the equipment and dental materials

Help with reception operations whenever needed

Prepare patients for treatment

Make sure patients feel comfortable and have a good experience

Keep the dental consumables inventory on track

What We’re Looking For:

Fluency in at least 3 of the following languages: Papiamentu, Dutch, English, Spanish

A kind heart, positive mentality, and a passion for providing the best care to our patients

Ability to solve problems creatively

Willingness to work in challenging and rewarding environments

What We Offer:

Internal training

A competitive salary and great benefits

Flexible vacation arrangements (we know how important it is to recharge!)

A fun, positive, and supportive work environment

How to Apply:

If you’re excited about joining our team, send an email with your motivation letter and CV to nerea@dentistbonaire.com. We can’t wait to meet you!

10