Vacatures Aruba Vacature Aeronautical Information Officer Redactie 04 september 2024

Air Navigation Services Aruba N.V. (ANSA) is responsible for providing safe, efficient and reliable air navigation services to the aviation industry. ANSA is looking for: Aeronautical Information Officer.

The Aeronautical Information Officer (AIO) is responsible for the provision of services associated with the submission of flight plans, the distribution and reception of messages of air traffic services (ATS) and for ensuring the timely flow of aeronautical information/data necessary for the safety, regularity and efficiency of ATS.

Aeronautical Information Officer Responsibilities

Receive, validate, and process flight plans submitted by pilots or airline operators.

Provide aeronautical information to pilots, air traffic control and other relevant units (flight plans, alerting messages and pre-flight information, including NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen)).

Request NOTAMs to AIS (Aeronautical Information Service) for publication.

Requirement/Profile:

HAVO or EPI diploma with Mathematics and English;

Relevant work experience is a plus;

Good oral and written communication skills in English, Papiamento, Dutch, and Spanish;

Possesses analytical skills;

Knowledge of Microsoft Office and related software;

Able to work under pressure;

Highly motivated and with a positive attitude;

Change-oriented;

Diligent, accurate and able to work independently;

Integrity and with a professional attitude;

Result and customer oriented;

Social skills and team player;

Self-reflective and improvement oriented;

Flexible and able to work shifts, weekends, and holidays.

If this position appeals to you and you meet the job requirements and profile, please send your application letter and CV with copy of diplomas, recommendation letters, list of references and certificate of good conduct not later than September 18, 2024, to our HR officer e-mail: oliver.clark@ansa.aw. A security screening (“veiligheidsonderzoek”) by the VDA as well as a capability, psychological and medical assessment will form part of the hiring process. For more information about ANSA, visit our website www.ansa.aw.

0