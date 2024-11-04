Vacatures Aruba Vacancy Rector Aruba Melanie Zandwijk 04 november 2024

The University of Aruba (UA), established in 1988, is a modern University offering higher education, research and social services to Aruba and the other countries in the Caribbean region. The UA serves as a model of cultural diversity that represents the composition of the Aruban culture, with over 800 students from diverse backgrounds. The current four Faculties and the various University Centers strive to contribute to academic discussion, participate in the sustainable development of Aruba and promote critical open-minded thinking. In the coming years, the UA hopes to continue its expansion by offering distinctive, high quality degree programs to both local and international students.



For the UA we are looking for a suitable candidate for the position of: Rector.

The position

As Rector of the UA you provide leadership with a vision and oversee the management of the university.

You are responsible for formulating organizational strategies, shaping policies and fostering a culture of academic excellence. Your duties will encompass financial oversight, daily operational management and the promotion of scholarly activities. You will promote and maintain relationships with (inter)national educational institutions, the business community, the government and social organizations promoting the academic programs and research activities. You are a member of the daily board of the University, and you report to the Board of Trustees.

Your profile

You have a PhD degree with at least 5 years of leadership experience, preferably within higher education or research institutions. You have ample experience working successfully with budgets and long-term financial plans. You are an innovator, strategic thinker, and you combine a strategic perspective with a hands-on mentality. You have proven change management skills and experience in leading a transformation. You are a team player, result-oriented and a decision maker. You have a collaborative and consensus-building leadership style that embraces transparency and fosters teamwork. You are diplomatic with a high level of integrity. Candidates should demonstrate an inclination for understanding the cultural context of Aruba and the ability to engage with a diverse spectrum of stakeholders. You have excellent communications skills, both written and verbally, in English. Strong communication skills in Dutch are preferred.

The offer

The University of Aruba offers a challenging position in a dynamic and ambitious organization.

Procedure:

For more information, please contact Ms. Tahely Martis, Consultant at Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via hrm@deloitte.cw or via phone: (+5999) 433 3333. Please email your motivation letter and resume before Friday, November 22, 2024 to hrm@deloitte.cw. You will receive a receipt notification within three working days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, integrity screening are part of the selection procedure. Your application will be handled confidentially.

