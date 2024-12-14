Vacatures Aruba
Vacancy (Junior) Tax Advisor Aruba
14 december 2024
As (Junior) Tax Advisor, you will be exposed to tax assignments including tax consulting and tax return preparation which will involve tax research, tax planning, and the preparation of supporting work papers on various tax returns and projects. You will have an opportunity to learn and work alongside Partners, Directors and other experienced tax professionals. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to learn new skill sets, be involved in office activities, and build lasting relationships with members of the Grant Thornton team and clients.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:
- Working on a variety of client engagements in varying sectors
- Identifying, researching, and assessing various tax issues in collaboration with tax managers
- Assisting in the preparation of personal and profit tax returns
- Responding to inquiries from the tax authorities
- Assisting with AML/CFT tasks
- Assists in preparing newsflashes and presentations
- Collaboratively working with tax managers to keep and build strong client relationships
- Identifying and carrying out other tasks as assigned
- Staying updated on recent professional tax developments
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in (tax) law
- Has good technical qualities and analytical skills
- Has an interest in the tax field
- Has a good command of the Dutch and English languages
- Has a good command of IT skills
Apply now!
To apply, please send your resume and motivation letter to: recruitment@aw.gt.com
Application close: 31 Mar 2025