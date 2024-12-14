Vacatures Aruba Vacancy (Junior) Tax Advisor Aruba Melanie Zandwijk 14 december 2024

As (Junior) Tax Advisor, you will be exposed to tax assignments including tax consulting and tax return preparation which will involve tax research, tax planning, and the preparation of supporting work papers on various tax returns and projects. You will have an opportunity to learn and work alongside Partners, Directors and other experienced tax professionals. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to learn new skill sets, be involved in office activities, and build lasting relationships with members of the Grant Thornton team and clients.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

Working on a variety of client engagements in varying sectors

Identifying, researching, and assessing various tax issues in collaboration with tax managers

Assisting in the preparation of personal and profit tax returns

Responding to inquiries from the tax authorities

Assisting with AML/CFT tasks

Assists in preparing newsflashes and presentations

Collaboratively working with tax managers to keep and build strong client relationships

Identifying and carrying out other tasks as assigned

Staying updated on recent professional tax developments

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in (tax) law

Has good technical qualities and analytical skills

Has an interest in the tax field

Has a good command of the Dutch and English languages

Has a good command of IT skills

Apply now!

To apply, please send your resume and motivation letter to: recruitment@aw.gt.com

Application close: 31 Mar 2025

2