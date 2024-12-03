Vacancy Manager Operations St. Eustatius
We are looking for a dedicated Manager Operations to lead our operations team and oversee the daily activities of our healthcare facility. This strategic role requires strong leadership, attention to detail, and a proven track record of operational excellence in the healthcare sector.
Your Role
As the Manager of Operations, you will:
- Lead and mentor operational departments, including cleaning, kitchen, technical service, and facility management.
- Oversee facility maintenance, medical equipment improvements, and the development of new healthcare facilities.
- Streamline operational processes like patient registration, home care services, and administrative tasks.
- Manage budgets, ensuring effective project delivery within set financial plans.
- Continuously evaluate and optimize operational policies.
- Provide strategic guidance to align with the organization’s goals and annual plans.
Who We’re Looking For
You bring:
- A bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management (HBO level).
- At least 5 years of experience in a senior operational role in a medical/hospital setting.
- Proven ability to lead teams of 15+ members.
- Budget and financial management experience.
- Excellent managerial and coaching skills.
- Strong interpersonal skills and cultural sensitivity.
- Fluency in Dutch and English.
- Residency on St. Eustatius or willingness to relocate.
About SEHCF
SEHCF operates the only medical facility on St. Eustatius, providing Primary Care+ services. With a team of 65 healthcare professionals, we deliver outpatient care, community/home care, emergency services, physiotherapy, and diagnostic services. We collaborate closely with hospitals and health organizations across the Caribbean to ensure top-notch patient care.
What We Offer
- Full-time (40 hours/week) position.
- Gross monthly salary: $4,055 – $5,604 (based on experience).
- Competitive benefits aligned with our Collective Labor Agreement.
- Participation in the Dutch Caribbean Pension Plan and BES Health Insurance Plan.
Apply Today!
Submit your resume, cover letter, diplomas, and references by January 3, 2025, to [email protected] (Attn: Mr. Philip van Woerkom, Chairman of the Board of Directors). For questions, call +599 319-7279.