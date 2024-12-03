Vacatures Aruba

Vacancy Manager Operations St. Eustatius

Melanie Zandwijk
03 december 2024

We are looking for a dedicated Manager Operations to lead our operations team and oversee the daily activities of our healthcare facility. This strategic role requires strong leadership, attention to detail, and a proven track record of operational excellence in the healthcare sector.

Your Role

As the Manager of Operations, you will:

  • Lead and mentor operational departments, including cleaning, kitchen, technical service, and facility management.
  • Oversee facility maintenance, medical equipment improvements, and the development of new healthcare facilities.
  • Streamline operational processes like patient registration, home care services, and administrative tasks.
  • Manage budgets, ensuring effective project delivery within set financial plans.
  • Continuously evaluate and optimize operational policies.
  • Provide strategic guidance to align with the organization’s goals and annual plans.

Who We’re Looking For

You bring:

  • A bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management (HBO level).
  • At least 5 years of experience in a senior operational role in a medical/hospital setting.
  • Proven ability to lead teams of 15+ members.
  • Budget and financial management experience.
  • Excellent managerial and coaching skills.
  • Strong interpersonal skills and cultural sensitivity.
  • Fluency in Dutch and English.
  • Residency on St. Eustatius or willingness to relocate.

About SEHCF

SEHCF operates the only medical facility on St. Eustatius, providing Primary Care+ services. With a team of 65 healthcare professionals, we deliver outpatient care, community/home care, emergency services, physiotherapy, and diagnostic services. We collaborate closely with hospitals and health organizations across the Caribbean to ensure top-notch patient care.

What We Offer

  • Full-time (40 hours/week) position.
  • Gross monthly salary: $4,055 – $5,604 (based on experience).
  • Competitive benefits aligned with our Collective Labor Agreement.
  • Participation in the Dutch Caribbean Pension Plan and BES Health Insurance Plan.

Apply Today!

Submit your resume, cover letter, diplomas, and references by January 3, 2025, to [email protected] (Attn: Mr. Philip van Woerkom, Chairman of the Board of Directors). For questions, call +599 319-7279.

