Vacatures Aruba Vacancy IT & Gaming Technician Bonaire Melanie Zandwijk 29 januari 2025

Bonaire Crown Holding is seeking passionate and hard-working team players to join our ever-growing family. We offer a workplace where employees are valued and provided with opportunities to grow within the company. We are currently looking for a versatile IT professional to maintain and develop our IT systems, while supporting our casino operations. If you are excited about this opportunity, we would love to hear from you.

Position: IT & Gaming Technician

Employment Type: Full-time

What will you do?

In this dual role, you will develop and manage our IT infrastructure while collaborating with our Slots Manager to support gaming operations. Once you are familiar with our systems and procedures, your key responsibilities will include:

Overall Responsibilities

Ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards.

Maintain the highest levels of customer service.

Provide support and maintenance for hardware, firmware, software, gaming machines, CCTV, network systems, and cybersecurity.

IT Management & Development

Maintain and optimize IT infrastructure, especially MS 365.

Ensure network stability, cybersecurity, and data backups.

Plan and implement IT projects, providing technical support to internal teams.

Maintain and back-up surveillance footage and ensure operational recorders and failover systems.

Slot Machine & Table Support

Minimize downtime by resolving connectivity issues on the gaming floor.

Conduct system upgrades and maintain hardware/software of slot machines.

Provide training to staff on gaming equipment operation and maintenance.

Investigate slot machine variances within technical scope.

Assist with machine moves and changes while adhering to safety protocols.

Perform minor repairs on gaming equipment, such as chipping machines and UV equipment.

Maintain inventory by performing stock counts as required.

What we ask of you:

The ideal candidate will possess:

MBO level 4 or bachelor’s degree in IT, with relevant experience.

Basic understanding of electrical engineering or willingness to learn (gaming equipment maintenance).

Proficiency in MS 365 and IT infrastructure management.

Fluent in English; proficiency in Papiamentu, Dutch, or Spanish is preferred.

Hands-on approach with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to prioritize, delegate, and follow up on tasks.

Candidates must be eligible for or possess a residence and work permit for Bonaire within a short time frame.

What we offer:

Competitive salary.

Above-statutory vacation days from the first year.

A dynamic role that you can shape and grow into.

Additional benefits such as supplementary health insurance, gym membership discounts, and training opportunities.

Interested?

For more information, please reach out via [email protected]. If you’re ready to apply, send your CV and motivation letter to [email protected]. We look forward to hearing from you!