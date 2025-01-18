Vacatures Aruba Vacancy Security Officer Bonaire Melanie Zandwijk 18 januari 2025

Premier Security BV is rapidly growing, and our organization is developing! That’s why we are looking for enthusiastic, professional colleagues in the short term who understand that stress resistance, service- and guest-oriented behavior, and decisive action go hand in hand in this profession. Your role will ensure our guests feel welcome while security is guaranteed. Do you recognize yourself in the following profile?

Security Officer (fulltime / parttime)

Your role:

Monitoring, guarding, and patrolling offices, residences, (public) venues, hotels, and/or industrial areas according to both Premier Security’s and the client’s standards.

Performing entrance, exit, and/or access controls for visitors and/or employees.

Detecting and reporting irregularities or unusual situations to a central post.

Preparing written reports about the execution of tasks during the shift (including irregularities or incidents).

Addressing individuals who violate rules or regulations and, if necessary, denying them access to the premises.

Alerting the police, fire department, or ambulance services in emergency situations.

Assisting individuals in need and maintaining order, calm, and safety.

Our requirements

A relevant completed MBO (secondary vocational) qualification, preferably in Security.

At least one year of work experience as a Security Officer.

Excellent verbal communication skills in Dutch, Papiamentu, English, and Spanish.

The ability to observe and identify irregularities in situations and assess them effectively.

Social skills such as tact, integrity, and helpfulness.

The ability to combine stress resistance with decisiveness and guest orientation.

Excellent physical condition and willingness to pursue additional training.

We offer:

A competitive salary.

Work hours arranged in consultation and aligned with the specific security assignment.

Training opportunities within the security field, including special training by former members of the US Special Forces.

Opportunities to advance within your role.

Additional benefits such as extra vacation days and supplemental health insurance.

Interested?

Do you have questions? Feel free to reach out at [email protected].

If you’re interested, we’d love to receive your CV and motivation letter at [email protected]. A certificate of good conduct (not older than three months) is required as part of the application process.