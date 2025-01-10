Vacatures Aruba Vacancy Supervisory Board Member (Legal expert) Sint Maarten Melanie Zandwijk 10 januari 2025

WINAIR, is a successful, dynamic, and growing regional airline based in Sint Maarten. Established in 1961, WINAIR has been a key provider of safe and efficient air transportation in the Caribbean for over 60 years and is looking to grow further as a significant regional player in the Caribbean.

In the coming years, the primary focus will be on realizing WINAIR’s ambitions to grow further as a significant regional player in the Caribbean. This will involve managing growth, structuring the organization and professionalizing the organization to maintain our standing as a leading, safe, reliable, and profitable regional carrier, while continuing to expand and enhance our services.

On behalf of WINAIR, Deloitte is looking for candidates for the position of:

Supervisory Board Member (Legal expert)

Position

The Supervisory Board of WINAIR plays a crucial role in guiding the company toward long-term success by approving strategic plans, regulations, and the overarching business plan. This role involves a thorough monitoring and evaluation of the Board of Directors’ performance, ensuring alignment with the company’s objectives and the effective implementation of its strategies.

The Supervisory Board oversees the Board of Directors, focusing on operational integrity, ensuring risk management frameworks, and monitoring financial and operational aspects. These responsibilities require a good understanding of the company’s financial health and performance metrics, enabling informed decision-making that supports sustainable growth.

For the Legal expert on the Supervisory Board, the focus is on overseeing the alignment of WINAIR’s strategic objectives with applicable laws and regulations. This involves closely monitoring legal developments, assessing the legal implications of policy decisions, and providing informed advice to ensure legal compliance.

Requirements

With a proven track record as a senior legal professional and an in-depth understanding of the corporate governance code of Sint Maarten, you bring the necessary experience to uphold and enhance the highest standards of governance and accountability within the Supervisory Board and for WINAIR.

Additionally, the following requirements apply:

Academic or HBO-level degree, or equivalent experience (minimum 15 years in relevant field).

Senior managerial experience with over five years of end-to-end responsibility.

In-depth knowledge and understanding of both national and international legal matters.

Knowledge of Corporate Goveranance and the corporate governance code of Sint Maarten.

Insight in and affinity with the civil airline sector.

Experience in navigating complex economic, safety, and security regulations.

Experience in a supervisory role.

Strong understanding of financial statements and management reports.

Understanding of business operations, political and social context, and their implications for the airline.

Fluent in Dutch and English, both verbally and in writing.

Competencies

Strong commitment to WINAIR and its societal impact.

Team player with an entrepreneurial attitude and well-developed advisory skills.

Analytical skills to evaluate management proposals critically and constructively.

Well developed judgment skills, commercial acumen, and decisiveness.

Solution-oriented, with a record of resolving complex issues efficiently.

Independent and objective, avoiding conflicts of interest.

Capable of constructively challenging others’ views and openness to feedback.

Please note that, as per the Articles of Association, you may not hold more than three memberships on Supervisory Boards (including WINAIR). Additionally, you may not be an employee or service provider of WINAIR, hold an elected or appointed position in the Government of Sint Maarten or the Government of the Netherlands (such as Ministers or Members of Parliament), nor may your next of kin in the first degree (spouse, child, sibling, or parent) hold these positions.

Availability and Compensation

The compensation for this position is in line with market standards for government-owned companies of similar size in St. Maarten, reflecting the role’s significance and level of responsibility. You are expected to dedicate eight to ten hours per week to the Supervisory Board’s activities, ensuring meaningful contributions to WINAIR’s governance and strategic oversight. This commitment involves participating in meetings, reviewing information and management reports, and collaborating with fellow Supervisory Board members and the Board of Directors to drive the company forward.

Procedure

For more information, please contact Ms. Tahely Martis, Consultant at Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via [email protected] or via phone: (+5999) 433 3333. Please email your cover letter and resume before January 27th, 2025 to [email protected]. You will receive a receipt notification within three working days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, reference check, and integrity screening may be part of the selection procedure. Your application will be handled confidentially.