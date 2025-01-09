Vacatures Aruba Vacature Chef de Cuisine Bonaire Melanie Zandwijk 09 januari 2025

Recently named Caribbean Hotel of the Year 2024 and voted Bonaire’s Leading Hotel for 17 consecutive years, Harbour Village Beach Club is seeking a passionate and skilled Chef de Cuisine to join our onsite La Balandra Bar & Restaurant.

The Chef de Cuisine will be responsible for managing daily kitchen operations and delivering an exceptional dining experience for club members, resort guests, and local clientele. Reporting directly to the General Manager, this role requires a highly motivated individual dedicated to culinary excellence and guest satisfaction.

Qualifications

Language Skills:

Basic proficiency in English (required)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish is a plus, but not required

Work Experience:

Minimum of 2–4 years in a similar role or as an Executive Sous Chef

Benefits

Competitive compensation, based on experience

Work in a beautiful environment

Housing package available

If you are ready to be part of a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].