Vacancy Financial Controller Curaçao Melanie Zandwijk 14 februari 2025

On behalf of one of our clients in the aviation industry in Curaçao, Deloitte is looking for candidates for the position of: Financial Controller.

The position

As Financial Controller, you are responsible for the management of the planning, reporting and control cycle, as well as the execution of the strategic vision of the organization and driving innovation to new heights. As a member of the Tactical Management Team, you prepare (master) plans in line with long-term strategies of the organization, you advise the Strategic Management Team on the operational execution of the (master) plan and provide feedback on organizational performance as input for innovation, change and cost reduction. You are responsible for determining and monitoring department budgets and achieving department goals, overseeing the timely execution of the department’s contractual obligations, setting priorities and empowering coordinators to lead effectively. You are responsible for preparing Yearly Financial Statements and interim report, coordinating the external audit process, and ensuring compliance with aviation and security regulations. Additionally, you prepare formal budgets and financial reports and consult with departments on business management. Finally, you support the drafting of management tools, such as planning & control frameworks and models, conduct financial analysis and statistical forecasting and act as financial partner for internal stakeholders.

Your profile

You hold a Bachelor’s degree in accounting or business Administration. Prior to work experience in an accounting firm is preferred. You have in-depth knowledge of finance, accounting, budgeting, and cost control principles, with a strong command of IFRS and familiarity with SAP. You are skilled in deciphering financial data, crafting comprehensive financial reports, shaping statements, and projecting potential outcomes. You are a problem solver who demonstrates innovative thinking within the financial sphere. You have leadership and management skills, possess a results-driven mindset and are customer-oriented. You have excellent communication skills, both verbally and written, in English, Spanish, Dutch and Papiamentu.

Procedure

For more information, please contact Ms. L. Nieuwenhuijs, Business Analyst at Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via [email protected] or via phone: (+5999) 433 3333. Please email your cover letter and resume before Monday March 3rd, 2025, to [email protected]. You will receive a receipt notification within three working days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, reference check, and integrity screening may be part of the selection procedure. Your application will be handled confidentially.

