Vacature Cargo Agent Aruba

Melanie Zandwijk
13 februari 2025

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit efficient and professional service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Requirements:

  • Valid Driver’s License
  • Must be able to lift heavy objects up to 70 pounds
  • Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)

All interested applicants are required to apply via email: [email protected]

