Aruba Duty Free Christmas Shopping Night

Date & Time:

Saturday, December 21, 2024

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location:

Aruba Duty Free Mainstreet Store

The most wonderful time of the year is here, and we’re celebrating with an unforgettable night of shopping and holiday cheer!

Live Entertainment:

Come groove to the beats of DJ Vibes and enjoy the festive tunes of Aruba’s finest, Grupo di Betico! Shop for the perfect holiday gifts, dance to great music, and bask in the festive spirit with us.

Drinks & Bites:

Sip the night away with a well stocked bar by Chubato Beer World Aruba and satisfy your holiday cravings with mouthwatering options by Skewers.

Don’t miss out on this magical evening!

Invite your friends and family for a night of fun, shopping, and celebration. We can’t wait to see you there!