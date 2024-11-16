Asian Gala Night
Asian Gala Night
Get ready for a night of glamour, culture, and extraordinary performances!
From the fascinating traditions of Japan and China to the vibrant rhythms of the Philippines and India, we bring you a spectacular fusion of Asian cultures like NEVER before. And the best part? The athletes of Perla Gymnastics will perform for mom, dad, and of course, all of Aruba!
It’s a celebration of colors that brings us unity and prosperity! WE ARE ONE!
Practical information:
- Date: December 11, 2024
- Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Location: Betico Croes Sports Center
- Tickets: Limited Pre-sale Tickets, only at Perla Gymnastics
Get your tickets and get ready for a charming journey through Asia! Secure your spot today before they sell out!
