Asian Gala Night

Get ready for a night of glamour, culture, and extraordinary performances!

From the fascinating traditions of Japan and China to the vibrant rhythms of the Philippines and India, we bring you a spectacular fusion of Asian cultures like NEVER before. And the best part? The athletes of Perla Gymnastics will perform for mom, dad, and of course, all of Aruba!

It’s a celebration of colors that brings us unity and prosperity! WE ARE ONE!

Practical information:

Date: December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024 Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Location: Betico Croes Sports Center

Betico Croes Sports Center Tickets: Limited Pre-sale Tickets, only at Perla Gymnastics

Get your tickets and get ready for a charming journey through Asia! Secure your spot today before they sell out!