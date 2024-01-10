Boatfest

We’re thrilled to share some exciting news: BoatFest® is set to return to Surfside Beach Bar on Sunday, January 21st, 2024 (12pm – 9pm)!

BoatFest 2023 was a resounding success, with happy attendees, an incredible atmosphere, and an abundance of fun. The 2024 installment of BoatFest promises to be even grander. Expect a jam-packed day filled with activities, phenomenal DJs, and, of course, amazing bucket deals. With a spacious stage setup and live music from a remarkable lineup of DJs, the good vibes will continue to flow!