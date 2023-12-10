Cadushi Fest 2023

Welcome to Cadushi Fest 2023!

Prepare for an unforgettable experience as we gather at last again at the picturesque Bushiri Beach on December 21st, 2023, for a magical evening under the stars – CADUSHI FEST!

Join us for a night brimming with awesome performances by talented local artists, delightful flavors from our food and beverage vendors, the opportunity to explore and support local creative entrepreneurs, artists and artisans, and many FUN and unique activities!

This year’s event is brought to you by the generous support of the Mondriaan Fund and Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds, who share our vision for a thriving, creative, and connected community.

Mark your calendars and invite your friends, because this is one event you won’t want to miss! Let’s come together and celebrate our vibrant community at Cadushi Fest 2023!

Stay tuned for updates on artist lineups, vendors, and more exciting announcements as the event approaches!

https://fb.me/e/VdVFAnhq