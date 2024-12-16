Christmas Dinner Buffet at Mercat

Celebrate Christmas in style with our enchanting Christmas Dinner Buffet!

Gather with loved ones and indulge in a festive spread of holiday dishes, from traditional roasts to delicious sides and delightful desserts, all carefully crafted to bring out the flavors of the season. Start the evening with a complimentary welcome drink as our way of sharing holiday cheer, and let the night come alive with music from our live DJ, setting the perfect backdrop to your Christmas celebration.

Christmas is a time for kindling the fire for hospitality, and at Mercát, we’re here to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere that captures the heart of the season. Join us for an unforgettable night of feasting, festivity, and togetherness.

Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2025

Time: 5PM – 10PM

Price: $85 per person

Book your table now on OpenTable and make this Christmas a celebration to remember!