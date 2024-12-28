Elke laatste donderdag One Night in Cancun @ Mambo Jambo

Looking for a night of vibrant fun, great drinks, and delicious food? Join us at Mambo Jambo for One Night in Cancun, happening every last Thursday of the month! This monthly event is designed to bring the lively spirit of Cancun right to your neighborhood, featuring live music, irresistible drink specials, and tasty Mexican-inspired dishes.

Here’s what you can look forward to each month:

Live Music: Kick off the night with the sounds of Cancun as Abelardo performs live from 10 PM to midnight. His energetic set will have you dancing and feeling the tropical vibes all night long.

Drink Specials: Enjoy our refreshing $5 Margaritas and $7 Jose Cuervo Blanco shots, and if you’re here with friends, don’t miss the $35 Corona bucket deal – perfect for sharing!

Taco Platters: No Cancun night is complete without tacos! Satisfy your cravings with a $20 taco platter featuring your choice of beef, chicken, or shrimp tacos, each made to capture authentic Mexican flavors.

Whether you’re looking to dance the night away or relax with great drinks and tacos, One Night in Cancun at Mambo Jambo is the place to be every last Thursday of the month. Gather your friends, bring your party spirit, and join us for a night you’ll look forward to each month!

For more information visit mambo-jambo.com.