Elke woensdag All-You-Can-Eat sushi @ Que Pasa Restaurant
juli 3, 2024
Every Wednesday it’s All-You-Can-Eat sushi at Que Pasa Restaurant! Locals and visitors alike go crazy for the carefully fabricated rolls by the in-store sushi chef of Dragonfly. With this special you can eat as much sushi as you like for just US $ 31. Whether it is a California Roll, the Spicy Tuna Roll, or the Tiger Roll, just to name a few. Just order them time and time again, two rolls per round. This sushi special is available every Wednesday. Reservations are needed and the special is not available as shareable
