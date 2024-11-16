Elke woensdag Latin Fever @ Mambo Jambo

If your Wednesday nights need a little spice, then we’ve got just the thing for you! Mambo Jambo is thrilled to present MILF (Mambo is Latin Fever), your ultimate midweek escape into a world of pulsating Latin rhythms and sizzling dance vibes. This weekly event is set to get your heart racing and your hips moving, happening every Wednesday from 11 PM till 1 AM.

Live on Stage: Latin Session

The spotlight is on our incredible Latin Session, where live performers bring the heat with their fiery beats and contagious energy. Whether you’re a salsa superstar or a bachata beginner, this is the place to let loose and feel the Latin fever take over.

Drinks That’ll Keep You Chill

And because we know how to treat you right, we’re offering $3.50 Balashi Chill and $5 Bacardi & Bacardi flavors throughout the night. So, while the dance floor heats up, you can keep it cool with your favorite drinks in hand.

So, if you’re looking for a night that’s caliente with a side of cool, MILF has got you covered! Don’t miss out on the fun! Whether you’re there for the music, the moves, or just a little midweek MILF action (we mean Mambo is Latin Fever, of course), we promise you’ll leave with a smile on your face and a rhythm in your step.

Who knew Wednesdays could be this much fun? See you on the dance floor!

For more information visit mambo-jambo.com.