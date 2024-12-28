Elke zondag brunch @ Elements

Experience pure bliss with our renowned Sunday Brunch, available in our fully air-conditioned Tara Lounge or outdoor deck. Indulge in an exquisite selection of dishes and sip on a delicious glass of Veuve Ambal Crémant de Bourgogne

Available every Sunday from 11:30 AM to 3 PM, $60per person. Reservations are required and limited. ADULTS ONLY.

Reservations: https://www.elementsaruba.com/reservations

Menu: https://www.elementsaruba.com/menu