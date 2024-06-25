Food Truck Festival in San Nicolas Cultural District

Join us for a Sizzling Night at the Food Truck Festival in San Nicolas Cultural District!

Save the date for July 27th and join us for a sensational culinary experience filled with live music and free entry! Gather your friends and family and explore a world of flavors along Main Street from 6 to 11 pm.

Delight your taste buds with an exquisite selection of dishes prepared by the finest food trucks in town. From savory street tacos to juicy burgers and tempting desserts, there’s something to please every palate. Prepare for a feast that will leave you craving more!

Let the infectious beats and melodic tunes set the atmosphere as talented musicians grace the stage. Lose yourself in electrifying live performances that will keep you dancing all night long. This festival is a celebration of good food, great music, and unforgettable memories! Fun awaits the little ones too! Our Children’s Corner will be buzzing with excitement, offering engaging activities and games to keep them entertained. It’s the perfect opportunity for the entire family to bond and create lasting memories together.

And here’s the best part – admission to this incredible event is completely free! So rally your squad, bring your appetite, and join us for an evening filled with delectable food, lively tunes, and boundless joy.

Don’t miss out on this epicurean delight and cultural celebration! Make your way to San Nicolas Cultural District on July 27th and let the flavors and festivities awaken your senses. For further details and updates, visit our event page Vibration PR or Kulture Café Aruba or contact us at +297 5932880 or info@vibrationpr.com.