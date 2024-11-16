New Year’s Eve @ MooMba Beach

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a sumptuous 4-course dinner by the ocean at MooMba Beach, where Aruba’s tranquil shores set the perfect backdrop for a magical night. The 4-Course Menu Highlights

First Course:

• Seafood Chowder: A warm, creamy blend of the ocean’s finest flavors.

Second Course (Choice of One):

• Shrimp Cocktail: Fresh shrimp, crisp lettuce, and zesty cocktail sauce.

• Caesar Salad: Crisp romaine, anchovy aioli, and parmesan.

• Beef Carpaccio: Tender beef, truffle aioli, parmesan, and arugula.

Third Course (Choice of One):

• Prime Tenderloin: With mashed potatoes, fresh asparagus, and cream sauce.

• Grouper Fillet: Cognac lobster sauce with pomme Provençale and bimi.

• Linguini Seafood & Shrimp: Mussels, scallops, shrimp, and spicy cream sauce.

• Vegetarian Penne: Tomato sauce with asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms.

Fourth Course:

• Moelleux au Chocolat: Decadent lava cake with fresh berries and vanilla ice cream.



Reserve Your Spot

Limited seating, make your reservation at newyearsevearuba.com/vip-dinner.

Note: A 15% service charge applies to groups of 8 or more.

End 2024 with exquisite flavors, sandy toes, and the beauty of MooMba Beach!