New Years Eve Special

Indulge in a culinary symphony this New Year’s Eve! Alongside our stellar Kansas City 20 oz Black Angus Beef, savor the appetizer perfection of stuffed shrimps, tantalizing sides, and sauces that elevate every bite. Cap off the night with the sweet crescendo of our Black Cherry Cake.

Reserve your seat for an unforgettable feast at www.lgsmiths.com or call 5236195. Cheers to a night of extraordinary flavors!

https://fb.me/e/4MP2L4XjG