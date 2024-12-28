Nieuwjaarsduik @ MooMba Beach

Make a Splash at MooMba Beach: Join Aruba’s Epic Nieuwjaarsduik Celebration!

Start the year off with a splash at the Official Nieuwjaarsduik (New Year’s Plunge) at MooMba Beach, Aruba! On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, get ready to embrace the new year with an unforgettable beach celebration filled with excitement, fun, and adventure. The annual Unox New Year’s Plunge is back to make a big splash!

Gear Up for the Big Dive!

At exactly 12:00 PM, the action begins on the beautiful shores of MooMba Beach with the legendary plunge into the refreshing Caribbean Sea. Feel the thrill of jumping into the ocean and welcome 2025 with joy and high energy. Bring your friends, family, or coworkers to enjoy this exhilarating tradition together.

Non-Stop Beach Party with Incredible Tunes!

The fun doesn’t stop after the plunge! We’ve lined up an amazing roster of live DJs to keep the party vibes going all day long. Whether you’re preparing for the plunge or partying afterward, enjoy the beats from some of Aruba’s top DJs:

• DJ Bamfstarz – Spinning the hottest tracks

• DJ PTR – Keeping the energy high with electrifying rhythms

• DJ Devin – Creating the ultimate party atmosphere

• Bradley Fonseca – Mixing smooth and exciting tunes

These talented DJs will keep the crowd energized, ensuring the beach party is unforgettable.

Why You Can’t Miss This Event!

The Nieuwjaarsduik at MooMba Beach is the ideal way to kick off the year with positive vibes and great company. Whether you’re diving into the sea, relaxing on the beach, or dancing to live music, this event offers the perfect blend of celebration and community—set against the stunning beauty of Aruba’s crystal-clear waters and sandy shores.

Event Details:

• Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

• Time: 12:00 PM sharp – don’t miss the plunge!

• Location: MooMba Beach, Aruba

What are you waiting for? Grab your beach essentials, rally your crew, and head to MooMba Beach for the Official Nieuwjaarsduik. Let’s ring in 2025 with laughter, energy, and unforgettable moments. We’ll see you there!

For more details, visit nieuwjaarsduikaruba.com.