Toevoegen aan Google Calendar Toevoegen aan iCal

Open Monuments Day Aruba

september 15, 2024

Join us for Open Monuments Day Aruba and explore the rich history and beautiful architecture of our island! This special day offers a unique opportunity to visit and learn about some of Aruba’s most cherished monuments and historic sites, all open to the public for free.

Bring your friends and family for a day of discovery and celebration! Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply looking for a fun and educational outing, Open Monuments Day Aruba has something for everyone.

Planning

Datum:
Tijd: