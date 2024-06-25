Open Monuments Day Aruba

Join us for Open Monuments Day Aruba and explore the rich history and beautiful architecture of our island! This special day offers a unique opportunity to visit and learn about some of Aruba’s most cherished monuments and historic sites, all open to the public for free.

Bring your friends and family for a day of discovery and celebration! Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply looking for a fun and educational outing, Open Monuments Day Aruba has something for everyone.