Romance by the Beach: Valentine’s Day @ Kokoa

Celebrate love in the most enchanting way this Valentine’s Day at Kokoa! On Friday, February 14th, you and your special someone can enjoy a thoughtfully crafted three-course menu by the beach for just $45 per person. Let the ocean breeze, candlelit ambiance, and exquisite flavors set the perfect mood for a night to remember.

A Special Menu for a Special Evening

Experience a carefully prepared dining experience featuring fresh ingredients and rich flavors. Our culinary team has designed a menu to enhance your celebration of love:

Sharing Platter for Two

A perfect start to your evening, served with creamy risotto, green asparagus, and a rose-beurre blanc. This beautifully plated dish is designed for sharing, making it the ideal way to begin your romantic dinner.

Main Course Choices:

Tenderloin Steak (6oz) – Cooked to perfection and served with Dutch potatoes, mixed vegetables, and a pink peppercorn sauce that complements the tender meat.

Wahoo Filet – A fresh and flavorful seafood option, accompanied by creamy risotto, green asparagus, and a rose-beurre blanc, bringing a delicate balance of richness and freshness.

Lovers Dessert

A sweet ending to your meal, vanilla cake with dark chocolate mousse and fresh strawberries. This decadent treat is the perfect way to conclude a magical evening together.

To make the evening even more special, this romantic dining experience is proudly sponsored by Moët & Chandon, adding an extra touch of luxury to your celebration. Enjoy a glass of bubbly as you toast to love, laughter, and unforgettable moments under the starry sky.

Reservations Required

Secure your spot for this unforgettable experience. Tables are limited, and this exclusive Valentine’s Day menu is expected to fill up quickly. Book your table today and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember! Call us or visit our website to reserve your table now.

For reservations and more information visit kokoaaruba.com.