Rose all day @ Renaissance Private Island

It’s Time to Rose the Day Away!

Celebrate with us as our bubbly beach event returns to the stunning shores of Renaissance Private Island.

Sip and Savor exquisite wine paired with beach bites prepared by local chefs, and revel in live entertainment against the picturesque backdrop of Renaissance Island with family and friends.

Purchase your pre-sale tickets for $55 per person before July 10th online at http://renarubaevents.com

Entrance price is $55 per person which includes:

Welcome drink

Admission to the event

Boat ride over to Renaissance Island

Live entertainment

Fun goodie bag

Saturday August 10th, 2024

6pm till late

Dress code: Pink or White

Admission: 18+