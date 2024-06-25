Rose all day @ Renaissance Private Island
augustus 10, 2024
It’s Time to Rose the Day Away!
Celebrate with us as our bubbly beach event returns to the stunning shores of Renaissance Private Island.
Sip and Savor exquisite wine paired with beach bites prepared by local chefs, and revel in live entertainment against the picturesque backdrop of Renaissance Island with family and friends.
Purchase your pre-sale tickets for $55 per person before July 10th online at http://renarubaevents.com
Entrance price is $55 per person which includes:
Welcome drink
Admission to the event
Boat ride over to Renaissance Island
Live entertainment
Fun goodie bag
Saturday August 10th, 2024
6pm till late
Dress code: Pink or White
Admission: 18+
