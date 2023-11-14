Planning
The Cave event
Location: Lago Colony – Sero Colorado, one of the biggest caves in The Antilles
Duration: 2 hours
Meeting Details:
– Meeting point: Colony Cave (exact location will be sent upon booking)
– Meeting time: 8:00 AM
– Event start time: 8:15 AM sharp
– Event end time: 10:30 AM
What to Bring:
– Refillable water bottle
– Insect repellent spray
– Closed shoes
– Flashlight
Price:
– AWG 45.00 per person
– Includes experienced tour guides and Safety Helmet (limited availability)
Requirements:
– Participants must be in good physical health condition
Reservation and Contact:
For reservations or more information, please call or message us on WhatsApp at 5607733