The Cave event

Location: Lago Colony – Sero Colorado, one of the biggest caves in The Antilles

Duration: 2 hours

Meeting Details:

– Meeting point: Colony Cave (exact location will be sent upon booking)

– Meeting time: 8:00 AM

– Event start time: 8:15 AM sharp

– Event end time: 10:30 AM

What to Bring:

– Refillable water bottle

– Insect repellent spray

– Closed shoes

– Flashlight

Price:

– AWG 45.00 per person

– Includes experienced tour guides and Safety Helmet (limited availability)

Requirements:

– Participants must be in good physical health condition

Reservation and Contact:

For reservations or more information, please call or message us on WhatsApp at 5607733