november 26, 2023

The Cave event

Location: Lago Colony – Sero Colorado, one of the biggest caves in The Antilles
Duration: 2 hours 

Meeting Details:
– Meeting point: Colony Cave (exact location will be sent upon booking)
– Meeting time: 8:00 AM
– Event start time: 8:15 AM sharp
– Event end time: 10:30 AM 

What to Bring:
– Refillable water bottle
– Insect repellent spray
– Closed shoes
– Flashlight 

Price:
– AWG 45.00 per person
– Includes experienced tour guides and Safety Helmet (limited availability) 

Requirements:
– Participants must be in good physical health condition 

Reservation and Contact:
For reservations or more information, please call or message us on WhatsApp at 5607733