Tribute to 70 years of Carnival Music

Aruba, prepare to immerse yourself in an unparalleled evening celebrating 70 years of Carnival Music in an unprecedented big band format!

Join us on January 5th at the Renaissance Convention Center for a Gala night of distinction, where we will pay tribute to the iconic Carnival songs that have shaped the past seven decades.

As the Official Sponsor of Aruba’s Carnival, SETAR is delighted and privileged to curate this distinctive event, dedicated to honouring our rich cultural heritage and commemorating this significant 70-year milestone.